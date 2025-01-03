Defence chief assures of better security in 2025

Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s chief of defence staff (CDS), has pledged to improve the security of lives and property in Nigeria in 2025.

Musa made the pledge when he visited troops of Sector Seven, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in Samaru, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

The CDS was in the company of Abdulsalam Abubakar, the general officer commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos and Commander OPSH.

He acknowledged that 2024 was challenging for the military but assured that 2025 would bring better outcomes.

“2024 was challenging, but we made remarkable improvements. 2025 will be better.

“We plan to do more to bring lasting peace to Nigerians; the enemy is not sleeping, and we will not rest until we get it right,” he said.

Musa expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support, urging them to continue collaborating with the military to defeat the enemies of the country.

“We want to thank Nigerians for their support; we are appealing to them to collaborate with us to defeat the enemies of our land,” he appealed.

The defence chief also thanked President Bola Tinubu for providing the necessary resources and environment for military operations, and commended the National Assembly for approving the 2025 budget, particularly for the procurement of sophisticated military equipment.

Musa lauded the troops of Sector Seven for their commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region, advising them to avoid any unprofessional conduct.

“The president is proud of what we are doing, and Nigerians are relying on us to make the country safe. We cannot fail. We are on the right track, but we must do more to fully secure Nigerians this year.” he said

He further urged the troops not to engage in illegal activities, to cooperate with other security agencies, and to build trust with the civil populace.

“You must be fair and impartial, that’s the only way to deal with criminals. Go after the criminals, not innocent civilians,” he advised.

Also speaking, Sunday Marshall, a senator representing Kaduna South, commended the military for the relative peace currently enjoyed in the area.

He promised to collaborate with and support the security agencies in achieving lasting peace in the region and the state.

