A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has found his voice in the shock of state of emergency slammed on Rivers State.

Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, who is in the faction approved by the Rivers State High Court, said President Bola Amed Tinubu is fully aware that the declaration of State of Emergency in a prevalent democratic system is not the solution to the self-inflicted crisis bedeviling the State.

Eze, a major critic of Nyesom Wike said what Tinubu needed most was to call Wike, his Minister of FCT, to order. He said Wike is the arrowhead of the crisis bedeviling the State.

He went on: “Calling Wike to order would have sorted all the issues about the crisis in the State but sadly President Tinubu instead of doing the needful turned a blind eye to the matter when the whole world is fully aware that since Wike lost control of the Treasury of the State, he has lost all sense of decorum.

“If Nigerians are not careful, Tinubu is using Rivers State as a test run for his plot to turn this nation into a one-party state.”

Read also: Sadness, happiness, anger rule Rivers as Fubara removed in state of emergency

He went on: “Not minding the declaration of State of emergency, I must commend and congratulate Gov Sim Fubara for being a man who did everything to rescue Rivers State from the hands of those who want to hijack the Treasury of Rivers State. He exposed to the world what Nyesom Wike is and stands for. Don’t mind the setback, at the appropriate time when they are tired they will restore your powers and office back to you.

“You have truly embarrassed Wike and his backers in Aso Rock that as small as you are you refused to allow them achieve their aims.

“With the declaration of State of Emergency Tinubu has proved that he is not ready to contest the 2027 general elections by winning the hearts of Nigerians but has made mess of the political party most of us sacrificed our lives to set-up.”

“The fact remains with the level of crisis that Wike has brought to his State. Its pitiable and this can cause a normal person sleepless nights after seeing how he was used by external forces to set up his State on fire.”

Share