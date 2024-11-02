Death of Iwuanyanwu is a collosal loss, says Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the death of the late Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, the president of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, at this time of Nigeria’s life as a colossal loss, as he described him as “a true patriot, a visionary leader, a committed nationalist and an icon of our time.”

The president who was represented by George Akume, the Secretary of Government of the Federation (SGF), noted that Iwuanyanwu was a Nigerian of distinction who distinguished himself in many things and remained committed to preserving his integrity.

President Tinubu spoke during a church session at the funeral service of the late Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu at the Cathedral Church of St. Matthew, Atta Ikeduru, in Imo State, Friday, November I, 2024, said that Iwuanyanwu lived an honest life and served Nigeria at all times with integrity.

Iwuanyanwu, according to him, laid a foundation in the country for growth and service delivery to Nigerians, and Iwuanyanwu as a philanthropist uplifted “communities, friends and the underprivileged from poverty, touching many lives meaningfully and reaching out the left out”.

The president also stated that the late president of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, as a nationalist promoted “unity and harmony among diverse communities, tribes and religious divide, just as “he inspired a sense of shared purpose and honesty in service “.

Across the nation, Iwuanyanwu, promoted investments and helped people as philanthropists to reach the pinnacle of their chosen careers, said the president.

However, the president noted that Iwuanyanwu’s “indelible track records of achievements , service to humanity and God would continue to be shining vessels of reminder that a child has passed through our land “.

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodinma has commended the five South East state governors for providing leadership and polling resources together to achieve a befitting and successful burial ceremony.

He noted that Iwuanyanwu’s name and records of achievements would continue to resonate with his legacies all the time here on earth, and “he died in active service”, as president of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

The governor described him as a nationalist, a great Nigerian, who believed in a just Nigeria where Ndigbo would compete and live doing well with other Nigerians.

Governor Uzodinma described him as a bridge builder, a selfless leader, an industrialist, and a politician who has helped many people.

However, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who represented the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio described Iwuanyanwu as a trailblazer, business mogul, nationalist and a committed Igbo patriot who “pursued issues of justice and equity”.

The Senate president noted that the late Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu “was a shining image who used his life to inspire Nigeria”.

