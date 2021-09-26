DBN partners MOE+ Art Architecture, ADD.apt on sustainability and local content development

As part of its mandate to bridge the gaps in financing businesses and infrastructure in Nigeria, the Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) has announced a collaborative initiative with MOE+Art Architecture and ADD.apt on the projection of Material Lab programmes in Nigeria.

The advocacy initiative project on sustainability in waste management and reduction was recently launched in Lagos. The partnership will essentially focus on how to investigate and develop local content and sustainable materials for the Nigerian design and construction industry.

Additionally, the DBN said the project will showcase innovative, sustainable indigenous Nigerian materials as an opportunity for development in the design and building industry especially at the Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) sub-sector of Nigeria’s economy.

Tony Okpanachi, managing director of the Development Bank of Nigeria Plc, said the partnership will help DBN proffer solutions to challenges that align with its mandate of providing access to finance for the underserved MSMEs in Nigeria. It will also provide partial credit guarantee and deploy capacity building initiatives for both the PFIs and MSMEs.

According to Okpanachi, it will also create a platform for collaboration between communities and stakeholders, create a uniquely intrinsic experience that encourages knowledge sharing, information, content development that lends itself to research and evolving issues on sustainability in Nigeria and beyond.

“DBN is focused on stimulating stainable economic growth. We are particularly excited about the research work being carried out by our partners MOE+ Art Architecture and ADD.apt and thus, call on all Nigerians to take advantage of this opportunity to stimulate innovation in the construction industry,” Okpanachi said.

MOE+ Art Architecture is an Architecture and design practice with over 20 years of experience in strategic, innovative design and value-driven implementation and delivery with strong affiliation with art and the ever-expanding new African creative sector.

ADD.apt on the other hand has its focus on architecture, design and data solutions and provides a bridge between architecture and environmentalism that aims to initiate and activate cultural change in living systems.