Days of insecurity are over in Eleme LGA – Ollor

The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Obarilormate Ollor has said that the days of insecurity and criminality were over in the council. The Council boss dropped the hint in an interview with journalists after a book launch by Archbishop Ignatius Kattey in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Chairman maintained that as part of their mandate, they promised the Eleme conducive atmosphere to do their business and to eliminate all forms of criminality to the barest minimum.

Ollor explained that activities of hoodlums and social vices were no longer obtainable in this present dispensation, noting that it was expedient to stamp out kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and social unrest among others.

Speaking on the book launch, the local government chairman said it was a clear testimony of how God saved the servant of God and his wife from the hands of kidnappers just like the stories in the Bible, while expressing joy that his life was spared in the process as some even lost their lives. He further said that he made a promise and the security and life of his people were very important.

Read also: Killings: Buhari urges security to be more proactive

Earlier, the author, Archbishop Ignatius Kattey said the book titled ‘Nine Horrible Day, The Story of the kidnap of Archbishop Kattey’ is a true reflection of what happened to him in 2013 when he spent 9 days in the hands of some criminal elements who kidnapped him and his wife.

He lamented that in 1999, some politicians armed the youths for some political reasons but could not retrieve the guns from them after the elections and that was the beginning of insecurity and criminality in Rivers State then that led to his abduction. He said the book was all about God’s protection, and that we should forgive one another as Christians.

In his remark, the book launcher, Sir Henry Amiesimaka said that the book centered on faith, love and forgiveness.