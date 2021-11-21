Dauji urges Nigerians to imbibe righteous living

The presiding bishop of Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church Worldwide, Chioma Grace Dauji has urged Nigerians to continue seeking and focusing on God for higher ground as they go through challenges of life.

Dauji made this known in a release to herald the church’s 25th-anniversary celebration scheduled for Friday 26 and Sunday 28 November, at the church’s auditorium in Lagos.

Giving insight into the silver jubilee anniversary and thanksgiving of the church themed, ‘Moving on to Higher Ground,’ Dauji listed some of the church leaders who will be impacting on the people and participants during the 3-day anniversary.

“Expected speakers are, Archbishop Joseph Ojo; the richest black woman in the world, Folorunsho Alakija; globally acknowledged erudite theologian Bishop Dapo Asaju and apostolic leader, Archbishop Taiwo Akinola.

According to her, the anniversary aims to give a new direction, understanding and encouragement to move on to higher ground of God in our individual lives and as a nation.

“The present state of the nation is worrisome and it will take righteousness to overcome and move on to higher ground of God’s promises,” Dauji said.

She described the present state of Nigeria as a process of God’s requirement for the country to seek and focus on Him in righteousness that will move the country on to higher ground of His glory for the nation.

Dauji called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of obedience, submission and worship to God like the children of Israelites, who after experiencing turbulence and trouble returned back to God in righteousness and their troubles and turbulence later turned to a glorious testimony.

“If as a people and nation, we can honour and return to God in righteousness, we will have glorious peace and tranquility in our society,” she said, while appealing to church leaders to give the people a new spiritual direction and sterling leadership that will lead the nation back to God in righteousness.

“We are a people God has specifically designed and positioned for higher ground of His glory and whatever direction, understanding and encouragement we need to move to that promised position must definitely come from Him through His vessels,” she further said.