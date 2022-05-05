Dataleum ranks Broda Shaggi top in Nigeria digital content creators

Phenomenal skits maker, actor and music act Samuel Animashaun popularly known as ‘Broda Shaggi’ has been ranked top among his contemporaries in the digital content creators by Dataleum – a global talents accelerator.

The skits making clan in Nigeria is undoubtedly one of the fastest growing sub-section of the country’s entertainment industry. The team at Dataleum has come up with an analysis on top skit makers on Instagram in the first quarter of the running year 2022.

Read also: How music is rebuilding trust in Nigerian personality, internationally

According to the newly released data from Dataleum, Broda Shaggi sits comfortably on the top spot. With over 10 million followers and a total of 73 skit videos published by him in Q1 of 2022, his consistency continues to pave the way for him in the comedy industry.

While Broda Shaggi got the top place recognition, Mr. Funny and Cute Abiola were placed in the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively. Other comedians who made it to the top 8 list are Mr. Macaroni, Taaooma, Brain Jotter, Lasisi Elenu and Kiekie.

In another similar development specifically on YouTube analysis for the first quarter, he is on the 3rd spot with 216million views, while Mark Angel and Sam Speedy are placed on 1st and 2nd spots accordingly.