Dapo Abiodun to swear in new cabinet members on Friday

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State will inaugurate his newly appointed cabinet members on Friday, which include commissioners and special advisers.

Previously, Abiodun had presented his list of commissioner nominees to the Ogun State House of Assembly for their scrutiny and approval. After a thorough screening, the Assembly confirmed the suitability of these nominees for their respective roles in Abiodun’s cabinet during his second term in office.

Read also:Dapo Abiodun denies political motives behind partial demolition of DATKEM

More than 20 Commissioner-designates, many of whom had previously served in Abiodun’s first-term cabinet, will take the oath of office on Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Executive Council Chamber in the State Secretariat, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, as stated in an announcement released by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

“The governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will tomorrow, Friday 13th October 2023, swear in Commissioners-designate and Special Advisers.

“The event which is scheduled to commence by 11 am, will hold at the Executive Council Chamber, State Secretariat, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital,” the statement stated.