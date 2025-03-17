…Four injured, nine houses burnt

Aboki Danjuma, the commissioner of police (CP), Imo State Command, has condemned the attack of Umusi/Olokwa community in Owerri West Local Government Area, Imo State which resulted to the gruesome murder of Stanley Nwoke, the youth leader-elect of Umusi/Olokwa community.

The attack which occurred, on March 15, 2025, left four of Stanly Nwoke’s siblings injured and nine houses were burnt.

According to the Commissioner of Police, investigations revealed that the violence erupted over a youth election held on 3rd January 2025, after Nwoke was declared the winner and a faction allegedly led by Chinaza Nwachukwu and others, who are currently at large, is suspected to be behind the attack.

Now, in response to the incident, Aboki Danjuma, the CP, alongside his management team, had visited the community for an on-the-spot assessment.

And during the visit, he commiserated with the bereaved families and those whose houses were destroyed, assuring them of the Command’s commitment to ensure that justice would be done and that effort will be made to prevent future violence.

Read also: Nigeria spends N520bn on arms imports in 2024

He stated that four suspects have already been arrested and are currently undergoing investigation, while efforts are also being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Additionally, the deceased’s body has been deposited at the morgue, and the injured victims are receiving medical care in the hospital, he said.

The Commissioner of Police has informed the public that normalcy has been restored in Umusi/Olokwa community, with security measures in place to prevent further unrest.

This is as the CP has urged all stakeholders to remain calm and law-abiding, emphasizing that violence is not a solution to disputes and called on community leaders to adopt peaceful conflict resolution strategies to prevent future occurrences.

He noted further that the Imo State Police Command remains committed to the safety of all residents, and urged the public to provide credible information that can aid the ongoing investigation. Saying, that anyone with useful details should report to the nearest police station or contact the Command’s emergency lines .0803 477 3600, 0814 802 4755.

Share