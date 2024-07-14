Dangote to commence petrol sales to marketers in August

Dangote Group has revealed its intention to commence the sale of petrol directly to marketers beginning in August this year.

Aliko Dangote, the chairman of Dangote Group made this disclosure on Sunday during his presentation at a media parley and facility tour of the Dangote Oil Refinery by the media executives of Dangote Refinery.

According to Dangote, the Refinery commenced full operations in 2024 starting with refining of intermediate products such as polypropylene, naphtha, RCO, gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

He noted that the refinery steady state production phase commenced in March 2024 while also expecting the ramping up production to reach 500,000 bpd with 15 crude cargoes a month by next August, 550,000 bpd by end of the year, and 650, 000 bpd by the first quarter of 2025.

“Petrol production is to commence in July with sales from August,” Dangote said.

Dangote told senior journalists in Lagos on Sunday that the crude supply challenge, which affected the supply of petrol from the refinery, was resolved last week after the federal government intervened.

Recently the Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) raised an alarm over attempts by international oil companies (IOCs) to frustrate efforts at purchasing crude for the refinery.