Dangote Petroleum Refinery, with 650,000 barrels per day, has commenced the production of refined petroleum products.

The refinery received the fifth crude oil shipment of one million barrels of Bonny Light supplied by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited last week.

The 650,000 barrels per day oil processing facility started operations in May 2023.

It is designed to process crude oil grades from the three continents of Africa, Asia and America.

