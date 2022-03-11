‘Dangote increased sugar production by 9.2% to 811,962 tonnes in 2021’

For the full year ended December 31, 3021, the Management of Dangote Sugar has disclosed that the group’s production volume increased by 9.2 percent to 811,962 tonnes in contrast to 743,858 tonnes, in the corresponding period of 2020.

This volume was said to be achieved on the strength of improved operational efficiency despite the adverse impact of the perennial Apapa traffic gridlock situation.

The company however recorded a gross profit of N50.21 billion and profit after taxation of N22.05 billion.

The reported group’s revenue of N276.50 billion for the full year represents an increase of 28.8 percent over N214.30 billion recorded in the year 2020. The company also recorded increase in Group sales volume, which rose by 5.7 percent to 773,341 tonnes compared to 731,701 tonnes in 2020.

Dangote Sugar Refinery in its 2021 audited results stated that growth in 2021 was supported by the positive market responses to key trade interventions introduced during the year. Group production volume increased by 9.2 percent to 811,962 tonnes in contrast to 743,858 tonnes and was achieved on the strength of improved operational efficiency despite the adverse impact of the perennial Apapa traffic gridlock situation. The company recorded a gross profit of N50.21 billion and profit after taxation of N22.05 billion.

Ravindra Singhvi, Group managing director, Dangote Sugar Refinery, in his remarks, said: “Our impressive performance in the year demonstrates our resilience in the face of prevalent challenges, which rightly reflected in strong topline growth shown in the financial results. During the year under review, we concluded integration of our new 50kg packaging for the fortified and non-fortified sugar bags in the market. This refreshed our brand personality and led to a deeper connection to the Dangote Sugar brand among our valued customers and consumers, whilst sustaining our market presence and leadership with the product quality.

Read also: Taking Nigeria’s sugar industry to next level

“We also continued our Sustainability journey with the inclusion of United Nations Goal 13 to the Dangote Sugar Strategic Priority SGDs 2, 4, 6, 8 and 12 to ensure we contribute and make meaningful impact to the society. Our Supply Chain Management process is being certified to ISO 40200 (Sustainable Procurement), and Bonsucro Certification is in view.”

According to Singhvi, Dangote Sugar Refinery has continued to enhance Outgrowers Management at the Sugar Backward Integration sites.

“The aim is to support the economic growth of the immediate communities where the refinery operates with about 5,000 outgrowers when the projects have fully taken off. The key focus is achievement of the Dangote Sugar Backward Integration Projects targets and put Nigeria on the path of sugar self-sufficiency and on the world sugar map,” he said.

The sugar refinery places top priority on the Health and Safety of staff and partners remains a top priority with Apapa Refinery and Backward Integration Operations in Numan, Adamawa State and Tunga, Nasarawa State operating in compliance with stipulated health and safety protocols.

Dangote Sugar Refinery is Nigeria’s largest producer of household and commercial sugar with 1.44M MT refining capacity at the same location, refines raw sugar imported from Brazil to white, Vitamin A fortified refined granulated white sugar suitable for household and industrial uses.

Its Backward Integration goal is to become a global force in sugar production, by producing 1.5M MT/PA of refined sugar from locally grown sugar cane for the domestic and export markets.

To achieve this, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc acquired DSR Numan Operations (Savannah Sugar Company Limited), located in Numan, Adamawa State in December 2012, and embarked on the ongoing rehabilitation of its facilities and expansion of its 32,000 hectares’ sugarcane estate.

In September 2020, the scheme of merger between DSR and Savannah Sugar Company Limited was completed which gave birth to a bigger and stronger business with considerable opportunity for growth and delivery of superior benefits to all stakeholders. The expansion of the Numan sugar estate is still ongoing as well as the development of the greenfield site acquired at Tunga, Nasarawa State for the achievement of DSR’s sugar for Nigeria development master plan.