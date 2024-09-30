Dangote hands over 33KV public electricity power to Jakura Marble Industry in Kogi state  

In a bid to scale up its support for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, the Dangote Cement PLC Obajana Plant has handed over a 33 KV public electricity power line and transformer to Jakura Marble Industry Ltd (JMIL) in Kogi state.

Azad Nawabuddin, Plant Director, Dangote Cement PLC, while speaking at the handing over ceremony, said the project involved extending high-tension power lines from the Oyo community, over 5 km, to JMIL’s facility, where the power was stepped down through an installed transformer.

He said “The new infrastructure will enable JMIL to access reliable public electricity, thereby reducing operational energy costs and enhancing production capacity of JMIL.

“It also provides opportunities for future expansion and job creation, as JMIL can now deploy additional machinery and equipment”.

He pointed out that Dangote Cement’s commitment to supporting not only JMIL but Nigerians particularly within the host community for youth development and small & medium scale enterprise in Nigeria, adding that the mutual benefits of strong partnerships express the company’s readiness to collaborate on Initiatives that benefit both parties and contribute positively to the community.

In his response, Tony Ojile, Managing Director of JMIL, Engr. Expressed gratitude to Dangote Industries Ltd (DIL) and the Group President, Aliko Dangote, saying the company has contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

He commended the Plant Director for his commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility schemes, expressing his company’s appreciation for the timely delivery of the electrification project.

The management teams of Dangote Cement Plc and Jakura Marble Industry Ltd (JMIL) equally conducted a site visit to review the high-tension lines and exchanged official handover documents at the transformer location.

Nawabuddin also inspected JMIL’s facilities, to further understand the company’s operations.

