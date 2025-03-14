Aliko Dangote

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has inaugurated the 2025 Annual National Food Intervention Project valued at N16 billion and to benefit one million Nigerians nationwide.

The Chairman of the foundation, Aliko Dangote, made the disclosure during the inaugural ceremony on Thursday in Kano.

Represented by his daughter, Marya, he said the annual initiative, which embodies compassion, solidarity, and shared responsibility, was part of the foundation’s response to the current economic challenges facing the nation.

“The distribution of one million bags of 10kg rice to the poor and most vulnerable Nigerians across the 774 Local Government Areas is in line with the core values of this foundation.

“We are collaborating with state governments to ensure that the food reaches the most vulnerable individuals in each state.

“Our foundation focuses on improving the living conditions of Nigerians through support projects, which tackle hunger and water supply problems.

“We are also strengthening the quality and scope of health and education, as well as promoting economic empowerment at the community level,” he said

Dangote urged other industrialists and firms to lend a helping hand in combating hunger through programmes and initiatives that would place food on the tables of vulnerable Nigerians.

Read also: Dangote Foundation declares support for Nigerians stranded in Sudan

According to him, there’s a need to complement government efforts in fighting hunger and poverty through a public private partnership.

“I commend the government at all levels for efforts in addressing the food crisis.

I am certain that with time, we shall overcome these challenges. Therefore let us support the government to achieve its target of a better life for Nigerians,” he said.

On his part, Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State said the intervention reflected the unwavering commitment of Dangote in addressing poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam-Gwarzo, he said the gesture would go a long way in alleviating hardship, particularly during the blessed month of Ramadan.

He said the state government had set up a committee made up of relevant stakeholders, including security agencies, to ensure transparency in the distribution process.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, reiterated the commitment of Dangote to continue giving back to the society in various ways, including supporting governments in fighting poverty and hunger.

Also speaking, the Deputy Commander-General of Hisbah Board in Kano, Dr Mujahid Aminudeen, commended the foundation for the initiative and urged others to emulate Dangote.

He said the board would be actively engaged to ensure that the products reach the targeted beneficiaries.

Share