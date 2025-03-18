The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has commenced distribution of 80,000 10kg bags of rice to vulnerable communities across Lagos State, officials announced yesterday.

According to Hajiya Marya Dangote, an Executive Director of the Dangote Group who represented the Foundation’s Chairman at the flag-off event in Alausa, this initiative is part of a broader national programme that aims to distribute over one million bags of rice to vulnerable individuals across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

“This distribution demonstrates our commitment to the values of compassion and solidarity,” said Ms. Dangote at the ceremony. She added that the rice distribution complements the foundation’s ongoing daily distribution of bread in Lagos.

Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, welcomed the initiative, noting its timely arrival during both Ramadan and Lent.

“This is a special month of fasting by both Christians and Muslims,” Dr. Hamzat said. “One of the best ways to show the essence of this season is through giving to the needy.”

The Deputy Governor also highlighted the state’s own “Ounje Eko” food programme, which subsidises food prices by 10 per cent across local government areas, and encouraged other wealthy Nigerians to follow Dangote’s example.

The foundation also revealed ongoing work in nutrition and food fortification, including investments in iodised salt and vitamin A-fortified sugar. Representatives stated they are exploring additional fortification methods for staples such as rice, wheat, and bouillon cubes to improve nationwide nutrition.

Lagos State hosts two major Dangote Group investments: the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Dangote Fertiliser Plant.

