Dangote donates N1.5bn for Borno flood victims

Aliko Dangote, President of Aliko Dangote Group of Companies, has donated N1.5 billion to provide succour to the victims of the Maiduguri, Borno State flood disaster.

Aliko made the announcement following an assessment visit to the flood-affected locations, including the Lagos Street Bridge in the metropolis on Friday.

Aliko, who was accompanied by the Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, explained that N1 billion was donated through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with the Borno State Government.

“I just want to clarify, we have this flood Committee, NEMA wrote us a letter, so we said we were aware, so we sat down and approved N1 billion to NEMA to work with the Borno State Government. Then on top of that Dangote Aliko Foundation, will put additional N500 million so that’s #1.5 billion.”he declared.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has announced plans to expressly upgrade the Alau Dam to mitigate the risk of future overflow.

The dam, which has a capacity of 112 million cubic metres, recently experienced an unprecedented flood that severely impacted Maiduguri and its surrounding areas.

Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, accompanied by Bello Goronyo, Minister of State and Management Staff of the Ministry, navigated flood-affected areas in parts of Maiduguri metropolis in a Military vehicle to evaluate the damage.