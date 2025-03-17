African industrialist Aliko Dangote revealed plans to build a seaport and expand cement production in Ogun State during a meeting with state officials on Monday.

Dangote told Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Executive Council that his company will construct what he described as “the largest port in the country” at Olokola Free Trade Zone, reviving previously abandoned investment plans in the area.

The businessman also announced that two new cement production lines with a combined capacity of 6 million metric tons per annum are being constructed at Itori. When completed, these facilities will operate alongside the existing 12 million metric ton plant at Ibeshe.

“Our factory at Itori was pulled down twice. When we started the second time, they not only demolished the factory but also the fence, so we left. But right now, because of His Excellency, our governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, we are back,” Dangote said.

Governor Abiodun welcomed the announcements, noting that the cement expansion would make Ogun State the largest cement producer in sub-Saharan Africa with a total capacity of 18 million metric tons.

Read Also: Nigeria spends N520bn on arms imports in 2024

“The way you selflessly continue to promote this country all over the world, we can’t thank you enough,” the governor told Dangote.

Dangote stated that 70 per cent of his company’s total African cement production currently occurs in Nigeria, with the Obajana plant in Kogi State accounting for 16.25 million metric tons annually.

Following the meeting, the delegation visited the construction site of the cement plant at Itori and inspected the Papalanto concrete-paved road, which is being built under the federal government’s tax credit scheme.

Local traditional rulers, including the Olu of Itori, Oba Abdulfatai Akorede Akamo, were present during parts of the visit.

Share