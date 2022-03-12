Dangote alone cannot fix Nigeria’s road infrastructure – Reps

Members of the House of Representatives have said that the challenge of road infrastructure in Nigeria cannot be fixed by the Dangote Group alone

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, Akinfolarin Mayowa Samuel, chairman of House Committee on Federal Road Safety Commission, said there must be a collaborative effort between government and the private sector in the management of Nigerian roads.

Samuel made the observation during a working visit of the House Committee on Federal Road Safety Commission to the Dangote Cement Plant Obajana on Thursday.

The Chairman bemoaned the traffic gridlock at Kabba Junction in Kogi State, urging the company to up its interventionist scheme by easing traffic jam, adding that the Lokoja-Kabba road was sensitive and central to the road network in the country.

He said: “Permit me to say thank you for what Dangote is doing. The problem of Nigeria cannot be solved by one person. I must say the country is lucky to have a company like Dangote. Let me add also that we are critical stakeholders. That is why we are here to complement your effort.”

He urged the company to support the government in the areas of road expansion, and dualisation, saying the government was grateful for all the interventions in the country.

Dangote Cement’s National Director of Logistics, Carlos Juan Rincon in his response said the company would not rest on its oars in the areas of infrastructural development of the country, adding that even though it is the responsi-

bility of the government to provide road infrastructure, the company will continue to lend a helping hand, as exemplified by the construction of Nigeria’s longest concrete road in Kogi State.

Rincon said the Lokoja-Road is being overstretched because other roads linking the North and the south are grossly in a state of disrepair.

The Federal Road Safety Commission spokesman, Bisi Kazeem commended the Dangote Group for making the visit of the lawmakers a success.

“For the fact that the committee has visited, and there is a partnership between government and private sector shows Nigeria is working. I think we should give kudos to the Dangote Group,” he said.

In the same vein, the Bajana of Obajana Land, Oba Idowu Senibi described Dangote as God’s chosen for his numerous interventions, adding that he can however, do more to support the government in road construction and rehabilitation, suggesting that the construction of a bypass and crossover road to support the Dangote Cement trailer, and further help the flow of traffic.

The Olu Apata, Frederick D.O. Balogun also expressed appreciation and pledged his community’s continuing support for the company.

He however, said his community has also embarked on community service to support the government and the company.