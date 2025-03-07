Nigerians are celebrating the milestone achieved by Obi Mbanuzuo, who was recently appointed the Chief Operating Officer of Air Sierra Leone (Freetown), the new privately owned flag carrier of Sierra Leone.

Mbanuzuo will be overseeing operational planning, safety compliance, and commercial strategy at Air Sierra Leone. Three years ago, Green Africa, Nigeria’s Lagos-based airline, appointed Mbanuzuo as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and a member of the Company’s senior leadership team effective from March 2022.

Obi is an industry veteran with two decades of global industry experience and a unique understanding of the Nigerian and African markets. Prior to joining Green Africa, Obi was the COO, CCO and Accountable Manager of Dana Airlines, where he provided overall leadership for the day-to-day management of the Company and was the airline’s officer responsible to the NCAA.

Obi launched his aviation career at Virgin Atlantic, where he served as a member of the revenue management and network planning team. He was later seconded to Nigeria to help get Virgin Nigeria off the ground and build the commercial team.

Air Sierra Leone plans to debut commercial flights between Freetown and London Gatwick in early June with a B737-8 sourced from Ascend Airways (YD, London Gatwick), according to CEO Emmanuel Iza.

Share