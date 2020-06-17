Dan Foster, popular broadcaster is dead

Popular Nigerian-American on-air-personality, Dan Foster, is dead.

Sources said Foster, who had worked with a number of radio stations in Nigeria, died about 1:pm on Wednesday in a hospital in Lagos where he was receiving medical attention.

The veteran radio host has worked with Cool FM, Inspiration FM, and Classic FM and City FM. He was also a judge on Idol West Africa alongside Dede Mabiaku and Kate Henshaw on Nigeria’s Got Talent.

Be his return to Nigeria in 2000, Foster worked with many radio stations in the United States of America.