  • Tuesday, December 03, 2024
businessday logo

BusinessDay

Customs warns public of fake auction video

December 3, 2024

Customs 1

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued a warning to the public about a fake video circulating online, claiming to announce an auction of vehicles.

In a statement, the NCS alerted the public to be cautious of false information designed to scam unsuspecting individuals.

Related News

The government agency noted that “electronic auction of vehicles and other items is conducted only via http://auction.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng.”

The Nigeria Customs therefore urged the public to stay informed by relying on its verified social media and other communication channels for genuine updates about NCS.

Join BusinessDay whatsapp Channel, to stay up to date

Open In Whatsapp


YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE