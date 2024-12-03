Customs warns public of fake auction video

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued a warning to the public about a fake video circulating online, claiming to announce an auction of vehicles.

In a statement, the NCS alerted the public to be cautious of false information designed to scam unsuspecting individuals.

The government agency noted that “electronic auction of vehicles and other items is conducted only via http://auction.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng.”

The Nigeria Customs therefore urged the public to stay informed by relying on its verified social media and other communication channels for genuine updates about NCS.

