Customs to release names of 3,500 candidates for possible job placement

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it is ready to release the names of successful candidates for the final screening in the ongoing recruitment exercise, which was suspended in 2020 due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

A statement by Joseph Attah, Public Relations Officer of Customs disclosed that a total of 3,500 successful candidates were shortlisted and will be published in three national dailies on Friday 12th February 2021.

The move, if implemented, would help to create job opportunity for Nigerian youths, which in turn would reduce the rate of youth unrest, reduce poverty and level of insecurity in the country.

Attah stated that Customs recruitment exercise had to be suspended after the aptitude test and that the delay caused anxiety for the applicants, parents/guardians and indeed some members of the public, who even went into overdrive with various allegations that tended to question the integrity of the exercise.

“For the avoidance of doubt, recruitment into Nigeria Customs Service is and will remain strictly based on merit and principle of Federal Character, with every Local Government of the federation appropriately represented,” he assured.

He stated that since the Service does not know when the ravaging Covid-19 will end, Customs management has decided to forge ahead with the exercise while strictly adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.

“In the interest of safety, the screening will be held on zonal bases with the dates staggered according to grade levels and time allotted to states. The whole idea is to get the recruitment exercise concluded without exposing the candidate to unnecessary risks. Only shortlisted candidates should go to the screening venue,” Attah said.

He, however, urged all candidates who will be coming for this screening to study the instructions and abide strictly to avoid instant disqualification and immediate eviction from the venue.

“Customs calls on the public to be mindful of fraudsters who will see the invitation for screening as another opportunity to distort and misinform desperate job seekers especially sources that will eventually request for payment of money should be ignored because Customs recruitment process requires no monetary payment of any kind. The Service known platforms are www.customs.gov.ng, www.facebook.com/customsng, TV and Radio,” he further explained.