Customs intercepts COVID-19 branded vehicle smuggling frozen

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a vehicle with Covid-19 sticker used to smuggled frozen chicken into the country.

The unit also intercepted various items of contraband worth N12.7 billion between January to April 2020.

Recall that the FOU Zone ‘A’ is an anti-smuggling arm of the service saddled with the responsibility of suppressing smuggling in the six states of the South-West.

According to a statement by Jerry Attah, public relations officer of the unit, officers of the unit intercepted the vehicle under the guise of essential duty smuggling cartons of smuggled frozen chicken into the country from Benin Republic.

Attah, who quoted the Customs Area Controller of the unit, Usman Yahaya, said the vehicle was arrested along Ijebu-Ode Expressway.

He disclosed that the seizures were intercepted based on intelligence and the eagle eye officers who were on routine patrol at the axis.

“The officers were professional enough to intercept the vehicle which was believed to be used in the movement of essential commodities but was surprise to see that it was used for illegal activities such as movement of contraband,” he stated.

He however said that investigation has commenced to get to the root and unravel other atrocities that may have been committed using the essential duty tag.

On the activities of the command in the last four months, the CAC said contraband worth N12.7 billion were intercepted from smugglers between January to April 2020

According to him, the unit also paid a whopping N1.14 billion into the Treasury Single Account of the Federal Government from Debit Note (DN) on intercepted containers from Lagos seaports, voluntary payment of Customs duty on vehicles, auction sales from PMS and among others.

Giving a breakdown of the seizures, he said 25 units of used vehicles worth N108 million, 5,644 cartons of frozen chicken worth N54.1 million were intercepted, 9,843 bags of 50kg smuggled parboiled rice worth N130.4 million and sacks of textile materials worth N94 million were seized in the month under review.

Others are, N14 million worth of used tyre, 3,764 kegs of smuggled vegetables oil worth N69.2 million, 8,365 litres of smuggled petrol also known as (PMS) and AGO also known as diesel worth N35 million.

“We wont relent on our anti-smuggling fight especially at this time the government is preaching diversification into the agric sector due to the fall in price of oil in the international market which has affected government revenue base,” Yahaya.