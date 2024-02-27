Customs intensifies border security to combat smuggling activities in northwest zone

In a bid to curb the illicit activities of smugglers and hoarders of contraband goods in the northwest zone, the Nigerian customs service has announced tightened security and surveillance measures along all land borders in the region.

Controller of the Zone B Federal operations unit, Dalha Chedi, last week emphasised the need for stringent enforcement to clamp down on smuggling activities, particularly in states like Katsina and Zamfara, where smugglers are exploiting dangerous routes under bandit control.

Chedi raised concerns about the adverse effects of smuggling on the economic growth and development of the region, highlighting the significant impact identified by various professional and government agencies.

“Operation of the unit remains steadfast against smuggling. Thereby making several seizures of 27 different items,” Chedi said.

The presidential directive on border closure with neighbouring countries, including Niger Republic, remains in full force, according to controller Chedi. He noted that the Nigerian customs service, in collaboration with other security agencies, has intensified surveillance at all land borders and identified dangerous spots to effectively combat smuggling activities.

During a media briefing in Kaduna, Chedi provided an account of the activities of the federal operations unit, zone b. He reported that the unit remained steadfast in its fight against smuggling, resulting in the seizure of 27 different items. These items included used foreign shoes, foreign parboiled rice, second-hand clothing, expired milk, vehicles, among others. The seizures were made as a result of contraventions of Nigerian Customs Service regulations and breaches of existing presidential directives on border closure.

Despite the significant progress made in seizure operations, controller Chedi expressed concern about the collaboration between smugglers and bandits. He revealed that smugglers have resorted to alternative routes, particularly from Niger Republic through parts of Zamfara State, facilitated by areas under bandit control.

“So what they now say is that since there is no go, they must smuggle. It is their life,” Chedi said.

To address this challenge, Chedi announced plans to collaborate with the military, police, and civil defence forces. He highlighted the establishment of an ad hoc committee and the deployment of additional troops to vulnerable areas as part of efforts to enhance border security and curb smuggling activities effectively.

Expired drugs and food items seized during operations were handed over to the national agency for food and drug administration and control (NAFDAC), while suspects involved in smuggling activities are being prosecuted according to the law.