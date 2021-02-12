Customs insists on merit as 3500 candidates make final list

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said the list of successful candidates in its latest recruitment exercise was compiled based on merit and the principle of Federal Character.

In a statement on Thursday, the NCS said every local government in the country was appropriately represented.

The service said 3,500 names made the final list and would be published in three national dailies – Sun, Daily Trust and the Nation newspapers today (Friday).

“Nigeria Customs Service is set to release the names of successful candidates for final screening in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

“It will be recalled that following the outbreak of coronavirus (covid-19) early 2020. NCS recruitment exercise had to be suspended after the aptitude test. Regrettably, the delay caused anxiety for the applicants, parents/guardians and indeed some members of the public who even went into overdrive with various allegations that tended to question the integrity of the exercise,” the statement said.

It added that successful candidates must abide by COVID-19 regulations or risk instant disqualification.

NCS called on the public to be mindful of fraudsters who seek to use the invitation for screening as another opportunity to fleece desperate job seekers.

According to the statement, “In the interest of safety, the screening will be held on zonal bases with the dates staggered according to grade levels and time allotted to states.

“The whole idea is to get the recruitment exercise concluded without exposing the candidate to unnecessary risks. Only shortlisted candidates should go to the screening venue. NCS, therefore, urges all candidates who will be coming for this screening to study the instructions and abide strictly to avoid instant disqualification and immediate eviction from the venue.

“Any source other than the service is known platforms vis-à-vis

www.customs.gov.ng, www.facebook.com/customsng, TV and Radio. Especially those funny sources that will eventually request payment of money should be ignored. NCS recruitment process requires NO monetary payment of any kind.”