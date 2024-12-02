Customs goes tough on smuggling, intercepts fuel on Adamawa, Taraba routes

As part of its fight to curb economy sabotage, especially as regards smuggling of refined fuel to neighbouring countries, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has made seizures of smuggled fuel on Adamawa, Taraba routes along international boarder areas.

The Operation Whirlwind, the special operational system established by the Nigeria Customs Service, in the month of November alone intercepted petroleum product, popularly known as Motor Premium Spirit (PMS) with duty paid value of N86.5 million.

Addressing the press on the successes of the team, Kehinde Ejibunu, Controller and Coordinator, Operations Whirlwind, said the successes recorded were through the uncompromising and collective efforts of the Operatives zone D.

The items seized included 1,124 Jerry cans of 25, 40 and 60 litres capacity each of PMS, 53 drums of 200 litres of capacity each filled with PMS.

The operation also led to seizure of 21,000 litres of PMS conveyed in two fuel tankers, totalling 71,965 litres planned to be smuggled to the Republic of Cameroun

BusinessDay reports that five vehicles and two motorcycles used in convening the products were also seized.

Ejibunu added that with the inter-agency collaboration, the Customs Operatives were able to intercept 14 fuel tankers loaded with PMS on grounds of product diversions and smuggling.

