Customs FOUC intercepts contraband of over N529m in two months

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ (FOUC), said it has intercepted unregistered pharmaceutical products and other contraband goods with a Duty Paid Value of N529,056,456 between January 1 and February 28, 2022.

Ali Ibrahim, controller of the FOUC, who disclosed this while showcasing the seized items in Owerri on Thursday, said that six suspects were arrested in connection to the seizure, and that they had been granted administrative bail.

Giving a breakdown of the seizure, he said that 640 cartons of unregistered pharmaceuticals worth N192 million, conveyed in a DAF heavy duty truck and one J5 transit bus were also intercepted along the Okada/Benin axis.

Ibrahim stated that 1,650 bales of used clothing valued at N165 million were intercepted along the Umuikaa/Aba Road while 181 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice worth over N7.2 million were intercepted along the Akwa-Ibom/Calabar axis.

Read also: Customs set to reduce cargo dwell time, ease inspection with use of scanners

The Customs boss further said that the unit also intercepted 2,239 pieces of used pneumatic tyres valued at N4.5 million and 36,000 litres of smuggled petroleum products concealed in polyethylene bags, worth N3.6 million.

Other seizure include eight exotic vehicles without relevant Customs documentations including three Toyota Hilux of 2017, 2020 and 2021 models; one 2016 model of Land Cruiser Prado; one 2014 model of Toyota Highlander and one 2016 model of Toyota Venza among others.

Ibrahim also thanked Hameed Ali-led management team of Customs for their unwavering support and motivation while commiserating with families and loved ones of four officers who died while on duty.

He however assured that the Service is synergising with other security agencies to ensure continued safety of its officers and men.

He urged all ‘economic saboteurs’ to turn a new leaf from their illegal business, as Customs will be more resolute to ensuring untiring implementation of Government’s fiscal policy within FOUC areas of coverage.

He called on traditional and religious leaders as well as other well-meaning Nigerians to advise their followers to desist from attacking security personnel, in the interest of peace and progress.