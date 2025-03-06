…intercepts N51.9m contraband in Adamawa, Taraba

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun I Area Command has intercepted and seized smuggled goods and narcotics with duty paid value of N279 million.

The smuggled goods and narcotics confiscated across the smugglers’ routes, included 2,145 bags of foreign rice, 612 bales of second-hand clothing, 843 pieces of used tyres and 6,625 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Other seized items were 159 parcels of cannabis sativa in coconut sizes,1,057 parcels of cannabis sativa in bread sizes, 2074 parcels of cannabis sativa in book sizes and 75 sacks of cannabis sativa in sacks.

Mohammed Shuaib, Ogun I Area Controller of Customs, who briefed newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday, said that the Command generated a total of N9,694,072 as revenue from baggage assessment and auction sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Meanwhile, the seized narcotics 3,365 parcels and 75 sacks weighing 3103.3kg, as well as 88 cartons of codeine cough syrup were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) as represented by Alex Chinonye, the Deputy Commander of NDLEA in Ogun State.

Similarly, the Adamawa/Taraba Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intensified its anti-smuggling operations, leading to the seizure of goods worth over N51.9 million within the last three weeks.

Speaking at a Press Briefing in Yola, Garba Bature Bashir, the Area Controller, revealed that the Command’s sustained efforts, aided by shared intelligence and inter-agency collaboration, resulted in the interception of contraband goods along various borderlines.

The seized items included 29,825 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) packaged in 1,149 jerry cans and four 220-litre drums, which were intended for smuggling out of the Country.

Additionally, three vehicles and motorcycle were confiscated while attempting to move the fuel across the border into Cameroon.

Bashir stated that the confiscated PMS would be auctioned to the public immediately after the briefing due to its inflammable nature, in line with standard operating procedures.

