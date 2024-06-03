Customs agents stranded as workers shut down port gates nationwide

Customs licensed agents and freight forwarders were stranded on Monday as the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) shut down port gates in compliance with the directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the failure to agree on a new minimum wage.

The industrial action resulted in port workers, clearing and forwarding agents and truck drivers being denied entry into the Apapa port in Lagos.

BusinessDay understands that the shutdown also occurred at Tin-Can Island Port, as well as Onne and Rivers Ports in Rivers State.

The maritime branch of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) also joined the strike.

Also, there was heavy security presence at the entrances of all the ports in Lagos on Monday. Many port users were stranded outside the Apapa and Tin-Can Port Gates while security officials monitored the situation.