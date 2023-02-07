Currency swap: Kwara police command reads riot act to criminals

The Kwara State police command has

warned criminal elements in the state to change their minds as anyone arrested for committing crime would be dealt with.

Paul Odama, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, ordered aggressive patrols of banks and other financial facilities across the length and breath of the state.

A statement by Ajayi Okasanmi, the state police PPRO stated that, ” intelligence available to the command indicates that hoodlums have perfected plans to replicate the lawlessness that was unleashed on some banks in some states of the country, owing to the crisis emanating from the naira note swap that is ongoing in Nigeria at present, which the government is doing all within its power to normalize.

“The command wishes to assure the good people of Kwara State of the command’s capacity to deal ruthlessly with any lawbreaker.

“Criminals are therefore advised to shelve any such dastardly idea. A word, they say, is enough for the wise.”