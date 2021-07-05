Cummins West Africa appoints Okechi Igwebuike managing director

Cummins West Africa Limited has announced the appointment of Okechi Igwebuike as the new managing director and leader of Cummins distribution business in Nigeria, effective July 1, 2021. He replaces Ade Obatoyinbo who is moving on to pursue other opportunities outside the organisation.

A statement signed by the company says Okechi brings over 18 years of diverse experience with a proven track record of successful facilitation of business transformation and improvements in various capacities across Cummins’ Africa and Middle East Regional Businesses, including corporate strategy, power generation distribution leader covering five countries under Africa and Middle East Region, and Aftermarket Leader for the Nigeria business.

Okechi holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, US, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, North Western University, US.

In his new role, Okechi will further drive the growth strategy and position the business to continuously provide quality service and innovative and cutting edge technology products that ensures operational sustainability for our customers and powers their success.