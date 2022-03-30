Cult war: Abiodun orders security agencies to relocate to Sagamu

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has directed the State Commissioner of Police, Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade and the Director, State Security Service (DSS) to relocate their operations to Sagamu and fish out those involved in the recent cult activities in the town.

The Governor equally directed the security agencies to intensify their efforts to apprehend those behind recent similar cult activities in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun, in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, specifically charged the security agencies not to leave any stone unturned in their efforts to bring the culprits to book, while assuring them of government support in this regard.

While condemning the dastardly act of the hoodlums which left some people dead and others injured, the governor called on all peace-loving residents of Sagamu to cooperate with the security agents to rid the town and environs of cultists and other criminal elements.

Governor Abiodun also enjoined the youths, some of whom are involved in cultism and other criminal activities, to shun all acts that could jeopardise their future and bring shame to their parents.

“Our youths must resist the temptation to go into cultism and similar vices. This administration has invested heavily in programmes and activities designed to equip our youths with the necessary skills and education that could make their future better, as part of our ‘Building Our Future Together agenda.’ They should not endanger that future by getting involved in crime.

“Parents and guardians must also ensure that their children and wards stay away from criminality,” the governor said.

“We have zero tolerance for any activity that could disturb the peace we have been enjoying in Ogun State since the commencement of this administration. We will deal decisively with anyone intent on disturbing that peace,” the statement added.