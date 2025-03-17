Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Managing Director of Central Securities Clearing System Plc

Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) will be hosting the Africa and Middle East Depositories Association (AMEDA) annual conference.

Themed “Shaping the Future: Financial Markets & Infrastructures as Catalysts for Transforming Economies,” the conference will convene key financial market stakeholders, industry leaders, and policymakers from across Africa and the Middle East to discuss the evolving landscape of financial markets infrastructure and its role in economic transformation.

The AMEDA Conference which will hold from April 23 to 25 in Lagos has long been recognised as a premier platform for fostering collaboration among Central Securities Depositories and Clearing Houses in the region.

This year’s edition, hosted by CSCS, promises to deliver insightful discussions on emerging technologies, regulatory advancements, and innovative market solutions that will drive the future of financial markets.

Abdulla Jaffar Abdin, president of AMEDA, noted “The AMEDA Conference has always been a cornerstone for industry knowledge-sharing and fostering cooperation among market infrastructure providers. As we gather in Lagos, we look forward to engaging in productive discussions that will not only shape the future of our industry but also strengthen the financial ecosystems in our respective regions.”

As one of the leading capital market infrastructure providers in Africa, CSCS remains committed to enhancing market efficiency, security, and innovation. Since joining AMEDA, CSCS has played a crucial role in advocating for best practices and driving collaboration across financial markets in Africa and the Middle East.

Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CSCS, who also serves as the Vice President of AMEDA, emphasised the importance of the conference in fostering innovation and market resilience. “It is a great honour for CSCS to host the AMEDA Conference 2025 in Lagos. The financial markets in Africa and the Middle East are undergoing rapid transformation, and this event provides a critical platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, explore opportunities, and chart a course for the future. At CSCS, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive sustainable growth, and we are excited to welcome industry leaders from across the region to Nigeria for this landmark event.”

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

