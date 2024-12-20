Cross River raises alarm over incessant deforestation activities

The Cross River State Government is concerned by constant activities leading to deforestation in the statement, prompting a one day sensitisation workshop on the danger of depletion of its forest which adversely has affected the food Ecosystem.

The event took place at the Council hall of Odukpani Local Government Area weekend.

In his opening remarks, Moses Osogi, the commissioner for environment, who was represented by his permanent Secretary, Rosemary Onah stated that while food Security is paramount to man, it is also important for members of the society to consciously engage in sustainable environmental practices that will boost food supply to the populace while ensuring that future food needs are taken into consideration.

Advocating for safer environmental practices, Barr. Onah called for collaboration with relevant stakeholders to support environmental preservation efforts of the government, pointing out that the degradation of the environment poses continous threat to food security.

In his presentation titled, “the danger of the destruction of forest/vegetation cover on the food ecosystem, need to mitigate the impact of climate on food ecosystem’, Dr. Nelson Inyang elucidated the negative impacts industrialization has had on the environment.

He stated that since the advent of infrastructural activities there had been an increase in the loss of forest leading to poor crop yields resulting in high food prices.

Enlightening participants on the need to mitigate Climate change on food security, Dr. Nelson charged participants to engage in sustainable agricultural practices, plant climate resilient crops, Practice water Management and reduce food waste.

Nkem Ubana, the state nutrition officer, State planning Commission in her lecture stated that there is a correlation between forest destruction and food and Nutrition security . She enlightened that the loss of biodiversity affects dietary diversity leading to micronutrient deficiency and malnutrition. On mitigation, She solicited for the adoption of Orange Flesh Sweet Potatoes ( OFSP) improvised species which according to her Is a climate friendly crop rich in vitamin A and other essential micro nutrients.

Earlier , Eme Ante, the head of department, food and nutrition, ministry of environment said food and nutrition is a multi sectoral activity that cut across all facets of the society, pointing out that as much as man needs good food it is also man’s mandate to safeguard the environment.

In April 2024, the Cross River State Governor, Sen. Prince Bassey Edet Otu launched the State Nutrition Policy as a means of giving credence to nutrition activities in the state which led to the creation of Nutrition Departments in some line ministries including Ministry of Environment.

The event featured presentation of intervention incentive of OFSP seedlings to participants, good will messages and group photographs.

The one day event brought together farmers, timber dealers, community leaders and political office holders at both State and local government level.

