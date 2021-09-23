Cross River has reduced illegal levies, taxes by 30 percent – Isong

Emmah Gospel Isong, chairman of Cross River State Anti-Tax Agency on Thursday said that Cross River has reduced the collection of illegal levies and taxes by thirty percent in the last year.

The clergyman accused local government chairman and top politicians in the state of collecting different taxes businesses in the state.

Isong who is also Bishop and general overseer of Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI) lamented that illegal levies by these politicians have been counterproductive.

According to him, “the state that was attracting people from other states as a tourism destination had been abandoned due to multiple taxations.

Isong further said, “due to recent observations and information on the continuous operations of certain recalcitrant Tax Consultants purportedly representing Local Government Councils or MDAs, it has become mandatory for Cross River Anti-Tax Agency in collaboration with enforcement services to issue a warning and alert unsuspecting public that the popular Tax – exemption policy of Senator Ben Ayade is still in force and remains unabated despite political and mischievous manipulation.”

Addressing Journalists in his office in Calabar, the chairman of Anti Tax said “despite the activities of anti-people policy who continued to extort the very people they were voted to serve, the agency wishes to restate that Governor Ben Ayade tax exemption policy has not been abated.”

He said the tax exemption policy is the People’s friendly policy of governor Ben Ayade Administration, noting that the agency has collaborated with the Board of Internal Revenue and security agencies in the state to fight the nefarious activities of those he called political thugs.