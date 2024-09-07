C’River rallies private investors to construct 365km railway from Tinapa to Obudu

The Cross River State Government has entered into a public-private partnership with some private investors on the construction of 365km rail project meant to connect the Southern part of the State to the Northern axis.

The rail project, when completed, will be the largest rail track within the South-South geo-political region of the Country, spurring soco–economic growth and development along Tinapa and Obudu axis of the State.

Driving the rail project on behalf of Cross River State Government, Governor Bassey Otu declared that the public-private partnership fund initiative would be driven by Messers Reinhoke LLC at a cost believed to be in the region of US$350 million, starting from Tinapa Free Zone Resort in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital.

Speaking at a Stakeholders Meeting held on the railway project in Calabar, weekend, Ekpenyong Akiba, Special Adviser to Governor Bassey Otu on Special Duties, said the State had made significant investments in a rail project as part of effort to reposition transport sector and the State’s economy.

Akiba stressed the need for stakeholders engagement in order to ensure that the rail project is successful, just as he hailed handlers of the rail project for providing timelines and setting a baseline to ensure a successful outcome, saying, “we are very optimistic that we are heading towards a direction of delivery, attracting meaningful development in line with the “People’s First Mantra.”

Akiba reassured the public that the State Government would invest resources up to its limit and would also have private investors’ support to ensure that the project go a long way in benefiting the people, acknowledging that it might take time to lay foundations for such a project, just as he expressed confidence that the governor would see it through.

“This is just one year in office. We will have enough time to go through the foundations and make it a reality”, he added.

Imo Ekanem, CEO of Grand Litora, who handles the Obudu through Bakassi Railway Project, assured the Cross Riverians that security within the rail would be a top priority, pledging however that the security would be mounted at every rail station to ensure safety.

Ekanem also provided a timeline, stating that the rail project would reach Yakuur Local Government Area within 18 months, stressing the importance of driving the project to ensure quick and early completion.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Pastor Ekpenyong Cohbam, Commissioner for Transportation, highlighted the benefits of the Railway Project upon completion, saying it would bridge the transportation gap, lower cost, improve efficiency, create jobs and connect the component units of Cross River State.

“The purpose of the meeting is to bring all stakeholders together,” Cohbam stated. He assured anyone affected by the project that they would be duly compensated for any personal properties affected.