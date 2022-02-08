CREN seeks PTI’s support towards green energy skills development

The CRENSTAR Renewable Energy Initiative, otherwise known as the Council for Renewable Energy Nigeria, (CREN) has decried the challenges faced in storage of clean energy for optimum power consumption and sought the support of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun towards the development of green energy skills in the country.

CREN identified cost of raw materials, lack of manpower, and importation of panels and batteries as major challenges that negatively affect the realization of the green energy initiatives in the country.

Speaking during the group’s visit/award presentation to Henry Adimula, the principal and chief executive officer of PTI, Sunny Akpoyibo, CREN’s national president, said that establishing a factory to produce storage batteries would be a welcome development and would impact on the sector and on Nigeria’s quest for an equitable energy transition.

Akpoyibo noted that a parcel of land was donated for just that purpose during the CREN AGM/Induction and Award/Dinner which took place on December 7, 2021 at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

Akpoyibo, who was represented by Gloria Umukotete, the assistant national secretary-general of CREN, stressed the need for a partnership towards meeting the objectives of the initiative, to ensure better results.

The CREN national president further advised youths and women in the country to embrace the green energy revolution, as it holds a major key to their economic emancipation.

He recalled that Adimula was among the credible Nigerians selected for CREN’s Maiden Energy Awards at the 2021 AGM/Induction/Awards ceremony for his continuous research efforts and positive impact in manpower development in the oil and gas sector, which has been extended to the evolving green energy sector; for which he was honoured with an Award for Executive Leadership in Social and Energy Skills Development.

While noting that the theme of the 2021 AGM/Awards was “Energy Storage Systems for Renewable Energy Projects”, Akpoyibo added that a project of such magnitude is doable since as the major raw material which is lead is readily available from used batteries and there are indigenous engineers with experienced and technical know-how. Indeed, another attribute is a beautiful concept which is ‘turning waste to wealth, he exclaimed.

Presenting the award to the PTI boss, CREN acknowledged Adimula for his excellence in leadership and social development in the energy industry.

Responding, Henry Adimula appreciated CREN for maintaining focus towards achieving a better energy system in Nigeria.

He enjoined the initiative to uphold her legacy while assuring maximum support and beneficial partnership with the Institute.