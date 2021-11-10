Creditville Group Wins Big; Bags Two Innovation Awards

Creditville, one of Nigeria’s most renowned fintech groups, garnered top awards as Africa’s Most Innovative Lending Service Brand of the year and Most Admired Consumer Finance & Investment Company of the Year organized by Africa Brands Media and West Africa Innovation Awards 2021 respectively.

With its stated goal of providing innovative and affordable financial services to improve the quality of life, Creditville has strived over time to become the one-stop shop of choice for all financial needs, which mostly encompass investment, lending, and leasing.

Speaking with the press, Richard Rotoye, the managing director at Creditville Group, expressed his excitement at the awards and also highlighted the importance of innovative financial inclusion methods in Nigeria, particularly in the post-Covid era.

“We are delighted about these two awards. Over the years, Creditville has continually strived to be Africa’s most reliable financial service provider, and we are honored to see our hard work recognized,” Rotoye said.

Read also: Fintech, Pocketfuel Unveils New Solution For Quicker SME Loans

He further adds, “Financial inclusion for all is one of our core values, and we are dedicated to achieving it through innovative and sustainable business practices.”

Recently, the company launched a new app called C Money, an innovative digital all-in-one app with the goal of helping users save, invest and take loans all in one place, as well as transact all in one platform. The C Money app is available for download on Google Play Store and iOS store.

“Ultimately, these acknowledgements serve as motivation for us to continue on this great path of making sure economic growth is sustainable,” Rotoye says.

Also commenting on the wins, Senami Atika, the head of marketing and communication, Creditville Group, reiterated that their recognition in these categories is truly an honor, and it is exciting to see that their efforts are paying off.

“In an effort to make sure everyone is served; we have embarked and are still embarking on several financial inclusion initiatives and we at Creditville will continue to implement our influence and shape the financial sector on the continent,” Aktika said.