Creditville Group empowers women

A financial service firm, Creditville Group, and HerNetwork, an inspirational and lifestyle platform, recently gathered over 30 businesswomen to a brunch in Lagos, to close the 2022 international women’s month (March).

The event was initiated by the group to promote financial literacy and enable a broader understanding of savings and investment opportunities in Africa. It also created a platform for dialogue between the parties to address the benefits of loans and leasing in Nigeria.

The company also empowered two Nigerian women, Chigozie Jennifer Offiah and Adesola Araoye with a cash prize of N100,000 each to accelerate their small businesses.

Seyi Erhiahwe, chief investment officer of Crediville, who was the keynote speaker, emphasised the imperative of savings and investments, saying “either as a salary earner or business owner, we should cultivate a savings habit. The right habit is to save before spending, and not the other way round’’.

She explained that savings have been made easier with the C Money App which offers a variety of savings products for as low as N1000. The C Money App, an initiative of TouchGold Microfinance Bank, which was recently acquired by Creditville, comes with features that make savings easier.

Read also: Business women advocate female’s property rights in Nigeria

Seyi advised the women to ensure they not only save and invest but work towards a diversified investment portfolio. She said one of the subsidiaries of the group, Redwood Asset Management, regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was established to provide investment advice to customers.

According to her, Creditville also supports women through a specially designed loan product – ‘Lady Flexy’, designed to encourage women in the corporate world to enjoy the benefit of low-interest rates and convenient repayment.

“The goal is to enhance financial inclusion and promote women empowerment,” she said.

Speaking also, Senami Atika, head of marketing and communications, said the group’s commitment to promoting gender equality in the workplace, she said.

Senami noted that the company regularly seeks avenues to elevate, promote and celebrate women in business, which is why this initiative was conceptualised. Highlights of the event included interactive sessions where attendees shared a bit about themselves and their businesses.