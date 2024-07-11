Creative Intelligence Group moves to enhance reputation management

Creative Intelligence Group (CI Group) has launched its newest subsidiary, CI Public Relations (CI-PR), a development aimed at enhancing reputation management

The new venture aims to redefine the public relations landscape by integrating CI Group’s extensive experience with innovative PR strategies and reputation management.

Notable Clients and Impact CI Group has a history of serving a distinguished roster of clients, including FMN Plc, World Bank, Kaduna State Government, Total Co-Op, Central Bank Nigeria, and Olam, showcasing its capacity to deliver high-impact results across various sectors.

CI-PR is dedicated to providing organisations with customized services that expertly shape reputations, amplify awareness, and forge meaningful connections with key audiences.

Leveraging CI Group’s robust capabilities, CI-PR will deliver strategic solutions that encompass media relations, digital engagement, and content creation, all tailored to align with clients’ business development and lead generation goals.

A New Era of Media Strategy and Public Relations “At CI Group, we excel in pinpointing the most effective ways to influence the stakeholders crucial to our clients,” stated Femi Odewunmi, Group CEO of CI Group.

“With the introduction of CI-PR, we are enhancing our ability to help organizations grow and safeguard their reputations. Our goal is to ensure they are seen positively, address relevant issues, and attract new opportunities,” he added.

CI-PR extends CI Group’s core strengths into comprehensive media relations solutions that not only establish client thought leadership and build trust but also secure strategic media placements to elevate organizational profiles. Additional offerings now include media sentiment monitoring and predictive analysis to better anticipate market trends and public reactions, ensuring our clients are always a step ahead in their public relations strategies.