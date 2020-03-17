COVID19: Senate wants 2020 budget downsized 

The Senate has said because of the outbreak of coronavirus that has caused crash in oil prices, the Federal government should quickly downside the 2020 budget.

The slash the senate said will enable the government to reasonably cope with the crunching economic situation and properly fund the sectors.

This is just as the Senate asked the federal government to return he country to full agriculture to end overdependency on oil and cope with the sharp drop in crude prices.

Also, Senate revealed in a report, that the capital releases for the first quarter commenced by second week in March with the sum of N340 billion being released to critical sectors of the national economy.

The sectors are: transport, agriculture, works and housing, health and other social and real sectors.

The Senate has disclosed that the effects of the sharp drop in the crude oil price will be felt with the effect from May, June and July.

This was contained in a report of the joint Senate committee on Finance, appropriations, national planning and economic affairs and petroleum resources, on sharp drop in oil prices and other economic issues ocassioned by outbreak of coronavirus.

The report was presented in plenary by the Chairman of the joint committee,Senator Adeola Solomon Olamilekan (Lagos West) and was adopted by Senators.

Specifically, the Senate noted that it is shallow policy in agriculture of the country that is responsible for the nation’s dependency on oil as its major source of income.

Consequently, to boost the nation’s economy and enhance ease of doing business, the Senate has insisted that government should as a matter necessity, “show more commitment in returning the country as a major leader in agricultural produce both within and outside the African Continent.”

It pointed out that Nigeria was the leading producer of cocoa but due to lack of commitment has overtaken by Ivory Coast as number one producer, since the advent of crude oil.

Senator Adeola while presenting the report explained that the joint committee sought expert ideas on the need to prioritise both the Social and real sector of the economy looking at their importance to the overall benefit of Nigeria; loss of revenue as a result of Gas flaring which runs into several billions of dollars; devaluation of Naira; removal of oil subsidy among others.

However, the report said, to do away with the economic challenges facing the country, the short term solution is to address the sharp drop in the crude oil price which is creating difficulties in funding the 2020 Appropriation Act as passed by the National Assembly while it said the long term solution is the need to consider and pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The report stated: “As part of the fact finding mission of the Joint Committee on the effect of the Corona Virus / COVID-19 and the sharp drop of crude oil price, we sought and receive different views from experts in finance and economy on the state of the economy and other wide range of issues as it affects the economy.

“Devaluation of Naira: while the Federal Government has come out to tell Nigerians that devaluation of Naira is not on its agenda as the recent drop in the price of oil necessitated the recent drop in the value of Naira and rise in the value of Dollar, which experts believe will be over as soon as a solution is found to COVID – 19 and the price war between OPEC members i.e Saudi Arabia and Russia is over.

“Also, fund from internal loans and bonds sourced from the Capital Market should be mobilized to fund infrastructural development, a model exemplified by India with population of 1.1 Billion people, as this will be much cheaper for us as a Nation.

“Allowing fund taken out of the country to be returned back into the economy without destroying the anti-corruption war of the President by providing legal instrument to ensure the return of this fund.

“It is time Nigerian should start to look beyond oil as a major source of revenue to the Government and ensuring proper diversification of the economy.

“Our shallow policy in Agriculture is responsible for our dependency on oil as our major source of income. The Government should show more commitment in returning the country as a major leader in agricultural produce both within and outside the African Continent e.g Nigeria was the leading producer of cocoa but as over taken over by Ivory Coast as number one producer, since the advent of crude oil,” part of the report read.

Some of the recommendations of the Senate report include: “downsizing of the Appropriation Act 2020 as passed by the National Assembly.”

“That the revenue generating agencies must be alive to their responsibility in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act passed by the National Assembly and other relevant laws of the National Assembly;

“That other issues affecting the oil sector such as cost of production of a barrel of Crude oil and any other matter taken care off in PIB;

“That the Joint Committee will invite other relevant Stakeholders to an interactive session. The Stakeholders are; Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; and also engage relevant Stakeholders in the Business community for their own inputs and suggestions on the way forward of the present economic realities,” it stated.

Solomon Ayado, Abuja