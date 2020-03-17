COVID19: Halt handshakes, non-Nigerians travelling into the country, Senate tasks FG

The Senate on Tuesday advised the Federal Government to warn Nigerians against shaking hands with themselves, to avert being infected by Coronavirus.

This is just as the Senate tasked the government to stop the entry of persons from coronavirus-infected countries into Nigeria, and also restrict travels to worst-hit countries.

The Senate’s decision followed a motion by Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC Kwara Central). He noted that the virus spreads easily with not only body contacts, but shaking of hands.

According to him, if the shaking of hands isn’t halted, such practice could foster rapid spread of the dreaded disease.

He said many people cough or sneeze on their hands before having contact with persons, especially by a handshake.

He said: “If it is possible, people should not travel to countries with a high risk of the cases especially in Europe where many countries are affected unless such trips are very important.

“Government should also consider disallowing non-Nigerians from countries of high risk from entering the country. The government should also increase capacity about checking airports. Government has to step up the testing capacity, and provide support for state governments.”

In his remarks, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said, “We are very lucky and fortunate, but we shouldn’t push our luck too far. We should be very observant of all those regulations the technical experts give us,” he said.

“There is need for the Federal Government to do a little more, especially in the area of testing centres. The entire north and south-east have no testing centres and it shouldn’t be so.

“Also, for the isolation centres the state governments are building, the ministry of health should come out with a standard which will be replicated in all the states.

“So we need to through our committees, ensure we work with the ministry of health to work with the states to ensure the isolation centres are standardised,” Lawan stated.