Covid-19:10 Nigerians en route Cameroun intercepted at Ibaka border control

Combined efforts of the Nigeria Immigration operatives and the Navy intercepted 10 Nigerians who were heading to Cameroon amid Border Closure to curb Communal and state-to-state spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Sunday James. He said that a few days ago some people were arrested and denied departure, adding that this set embarked on their journey from Eshiet Village, Adadia Control post Axis in Uruan Local Government Area, two from Cross River, and eight from Akwa-Ibom states, respectively.

“The Ten (10) were forwarded to Health Officials for medical checks to ascertain their Covid-19 status and related ailments. They were returned back to their localities after clearance by the health officials and profiling by the NIS Operatives,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Comptroller-General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, has directed that intense patrol be stepped up by the Operatives, while Commands at the border were equally directed to be more alert to movements around the border to ensure no migrant either from within or from outside the country escapes arrest, since the border closure is still in force until further directive is received from government.

James advised Nigerians around the border communities to avoid aiding movements across the border at this period to avoid prosecution in line with extant laws of the service.