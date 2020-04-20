COVID-19: Returnees from Lagos, Kano, others Must Henceforth Undergo Isolation in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said that all those coming into the state would, henceforth, be isolated for 14 days to ascertain their coronavirus status.

The governor, who was worried at the increasing level of suspected cases of COVID-19, disclosed that every citizen of the state returning from either Lagos or Kano State would be quarantined before being allowed to integrate into the public.

Governor Sule stated this Monday in his remarks at a meeting with traditional rulers and some religious leaders at the Government House in Lafia.

The governor said it has become necessary to take this step because of the alarming increase in the spread of the dreaded pandemic, as well as the need to protect the people of the state against the virus.

While lamenting that instead of subsiding, the coronavirus is unfortunately spreading fast, with Katsina and Kano States also under total lockdown, he stressed that the case that is a major source of concern for the state was the increasing number of persons that tested positive to COVID-19 in the FCT.

Sule disclosed that in an earlier meeting, he sought the cooperation of the chairmen of local government areas from across the state, to ensure that returnees from Lagos and Kano were isolated before being allowed into the larger society.

The governor equally used the opportunity of the meeting to further appeal to traditional rulers, led by the chairman of Nasarawa State Traditional Council and Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage, to ensure that returnees from the two aforementioned states were isolated.

He further disclosed that already, 43 persons returning from Lagos, were intercepted in Akwanga, on their way to Shendam in Plateau State.

He explained that having got in touch with his colleague in Jos, the returnees were escorted to Jos where they were isolated.

“Five of the arrested persons however escaped into the bush after their vehicle stopped in Forrest, on the way to Jos, while 13 others who claim to come from Nasarawa State, are on their way back to Lafia, where they will go into isolation on their arrival.

“Even if they are our relations, as long as they are returning home from Lagos or Kano, we will go ahead and isolate them and test them,” Sule stated.