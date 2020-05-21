COVID-19: Oyo Govt has not lifted ban on public gathering

Oyo state government on Thursday said it had not lifted the ban on social gatherings, including churches and mosques.

According to Jide Ajani,Special Adviser on Media to the governor, there is a fake press statement currently in circulation, referencing some Executive Orders allegedly issued by the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

Ajani said “the individual who signed the statement is one Adeniran Adenuga, who assumed the title of ‘Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor. This fake news is not from Governor Makinde’s Media Office and the so-called Executive Orders are false in all materials particular”.

In a statement signed by Ajani, who is Special Adviser on media to Governor Makinde, he said “being a member of Oyo State Covid-19 Task Force, I can confirm that no such decisions have been taken. Therefore, as of today, there is no lifting of the ban on public gatherings – including churches and mosques.

“Please, treat the statement as fake news and another handiwork of enemies of the state. Prior to this latest evil scheme, the Oyo State Covid-19 Task Force’s daily update flyer had been cloned and used to post incorrect data.

“On another occasion, they had posted pictures on social media depicting outbreak of violence in Oyo State when the Park Management System was kickstarted.

Individuals who can go to this extreme, vile and vicious extent, can do anything.

Members of the public are please advised to ignore the statement,” he said.