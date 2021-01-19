COVID-19: Ogun disburses running cost, provides consumables in schools

As part of measures to curtail the spread of Covid- 19 amid schools resumption on Monday, the Ogun State government has begun the disbursement of running cost and provision of consumables to state-owned schools across the 20 local government areas of the state.

The state government has also trained teaching and nonteaching staff on Covid-19 safety protocols to prevent teachers and pupils from contracting the disease.

Speaking in Abeokuta on Monday during an on-the-spot assessment of schools as pupils and students resumed across the state, Femi Majekodunmi, chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness in primary schools located in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

He said: “So far, it has been good news almost everywhere. It shows the preparedness of Ogun State SUBEB in getting schools, parents, teachers, headteachers and students ready for Covid-19 protocols and all other things to be done to make sure that our children are safe.”

Majekodunmi said the government has supplied schools all the teaching and learning materials needed. “SUBEB has made provisions for running cost to take care of schools and pupils because of emergencies. We must be prepared to tackle any emergencies at any time.”