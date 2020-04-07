Covid-19: NPDC donates medical equipment to Delta

The management of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) on Tuesday donated medical items to Delta State Government to support the government’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Mansur Sambo, managing director of NPDC, who made the donation in Asaba, the Delta State capital, said it was in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility philosophy.

Sambo, represented by Dahiru Abubakar, manager, community relations of the company, said the items were mainly for use by medical doctors and nurses who will be in the first line of action in managing any positive case of the pandemic.

The NPDC boss listed the medical equipment donated to include cartons of hand sanitisers, hand gloves, personal protective equipment and face masks.

“These medical fittings are specially meant for doctors and other medical professionals. We are providing these in realisation of the roles doctors and nurses are playing in the fight against the pandemic as doctors have enormous work to do,” he said.

“This is our contribution to ensure that Covid-19 is eliminated not just in Delta, but the world at large. Other interventions will come from NPDC to show responsiveness to the situation,” he added.

Receiving the items, Mordi Ononye, Delta State commissioner for health, commended the management of NPDC for the donation.

Mordi said the oil company has shown that it is socially responsive, assuring that the materials which are for those in the frontline of Covid-19 response will be properly put to use.

