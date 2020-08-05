COVID-19: Nasarawa schools get PPEs, begin fumigation ahead resumption

In compliance with the Federal Government directive on partial opening of schools for final year students, the Nasarawa State government has begun the fumigation of all public schools across the state.

The state government is also providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the schools, with strict compliance with the safety protocols to ensure both the teachers and students are adequately protected.

The state commissioner for education, science and technology, Fati Sabo, stated this in a briefing with newsmen on the level of preparedness of the state to reopen schools for graduating students in Lafia.

Sabo said that the Ministry of Education is working with the Ministries of Health and Environment and Natural Resources to ensure that the schools are safe to avoid further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources is handling the fumigation of schools to decontaminate the environment, while the Ministry of Health would train teachers on the use of thermometers and other safety measures.

Read also: Palestinian leadership grapples with economic fallout from Covid-19

“The Ministry of Health will also provide isolation centres in schools and train teachers on what to do if any student comes down with any COVID-19 symptoms in their schools.

“COVID-19 protocols and guidelines were given to the states’ Ministries of Education during our interactive session with the minister of education and the permanent secretary in the ministry.

“We all agreed to reopen schools as from Aug. 4, to enable exiting classes to participate in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) to begin from Aug. 17,” the commissioner said.

She said that as a follow-up to the agreement reached, the state Ministry of Education had engaged stakeholders including Parents Teachers Associations (PTA) and Association of Proprietors of Private Schools to ensure safe reopening of schools.

The commissioner said the ministry would provide face masks to students and teachers as well as hand sanitisers, running water, and ensure that physical distancing protocols are enforced in the schools.

She, however, said that government would soon announce date for the reopening of schools in the state.

In a similar development, Akaanyee Terkimbi, principal, Jofag International College, Lafia, confirmed that his school has been fumigated.

He said aside from this, the school also produced face masks for the students and staff including security and other non-teaching staff.

The principal said that the school management would also provide hand sanitiser, water and soap at the gate, classes, hostels and other strategic locations in the school.

He said that the school would ensure strict adherence to physical distancing protocols in and outside their hostels and classes.