COVID-19 lockdown: Abia sets up mobile courts to try offenders

Abia State Government says it has set up mobile courts in Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia to try offenders of the ongoing lockdown in the state.

Chris Ezem, secretary to the state government and Chairman, Abia State COVID-19 Committee, in a statement reminded Abians that the lockdown is still in force in the State. He all residents to remain steadfast and committed to the fight against covid-19 by cooperating with the security agencies, State and Local Government enforcement teams as they implement the lockdown order.

He solicited the understanding of all, as the state government continues to roll out palliatives to cushion the pain and effect of the lockdown occasioned by the pandemic.

The statement said the government had directed that all motor parks and markets should remain closed during this lockdown, as security agencies and enforcement teams have been instructed to impound and confiscate any intra/intercity passenger vehicles leaving any park or around the state borders.

It warned that any market or motor park found flouting these directives would be sealed up indefinitely and the head of such market or union removed and prosecuted.

The statement maintained that the directive on compulsory use of face mask by all remains operational and a law and encouraged Abians to continue to maintain minimum hygiene level, by regular hand washing, use of hand sanitizers and wearing of face masks.

GODFREY OFURUM