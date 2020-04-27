Covid-19: Labanese donate 6000 bags of rice, 600 bags of flour, others to FCT

The Lebanese community in Nigeria has donated 6000 bags of rice (5kg), 600 bags of flour (50kg), 3900 cartons of indomie noodles and 3000 pieces of soya oil to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to cushion the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown on the poor and the vulnerable in the Territory.

They also donated 2000 cartons of table water, 1,875 pieces of palm oil, 800 cartons of Tomato pastes, 500 cartons of Spaghetti and 400 cartons of soap.

Making the donation at the FCTA Headquarters in Abuja, the Lebanon Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab said it was their token appreciation to the containment of the dreaded Covid-19 by the Federal Government and the FCT Administration.

He called on the FCT Administration to distribute the items to the poor and vulnerable families that are suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We bring these trucks of food and consumable goods as our token of appreciation to what the Honourable Minister is doing on behalf of the President to keep the residents and citizens of the FCT save”, Diab said.

Speaking, the Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello who described it as the highest donation said the Lebanese community has proven be truly part and parcel of the FCT and thanked them for the gesture.

“This afternoon we are receiving a highly placed delegation under His Excellency the Labanese Ambassador and you can see what they have brought. I don’t have a much to say just to thank you. It is the highest individual donation”, Bello said.

Receiving the items, FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu also described the donation as largest one received so far and the items will be distributed to the vulnerable in the Territory.

“The largest donation we have received so far in the Federal Capital Territory. We want to say a very big thank you to you the Ambassador of Labanon to Nigeria and the team that all came together believing in us.

The Lebanese community has proven true to be part and parcel of the FCT.

“The goods you brought today we will ensure that they are distributed across the Territory to the needy. This will go a long way to cushion the effect of the sit at home ordered by the President Muhammadu Buhari”, Aliyu said.